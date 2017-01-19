Shane Ross: Bus Éireann's €6m losses unsustainable

The Transport Minister Shane Ross has said the losses in Bus Éireann, of €6m a year, are unsustainable.

Details of this report were leaked to the media last week. It is understood to recommend the closure of the loss-making Expressway service.

However, Shane Ross said an internal report commissioned by the bus operator, suggesting the Expressway service could be closed, was only a draft version.

The Minister has been under fire after failing to ask Bus Éireann for a copy of the review carried out by consultants Grant Thornton.

Fianna Fáil TD Dara Calleary said that when he was briefed by the chair of Bus Éireann, Mr Ross should have asked for a copy of the report.

Speaking in the Dáil this evening, Shane Ross said it was not clear whether Fianna Fáil really cared about transport issues.

He said: "There was not a single FiannaFáil member on December 7 at the Joint Committee of the Oioreachtas [which discussed the 2016 supplementary estimates for public services including transport]. Nobody turned up on that day."