SF calls for government plan to bring Ibrahim Halawa home

There are calls for the Government to outline a plan to bring Ibrahim Halawa home.

Today marks the Dubliner's 31st trial date in Egypt.

Earlier this week, lawyers for the 21-year-old had their first chance to present a defence, but the judge will only reach a verdict after he has heard the cases of almost 500 co-defendants.

Ibrahim Halawa has been in jail since being arrested, as a teenager, at a demonstration in Cairo almost four years ago.

Sinn Féin has said the Government's refusal to intervene serves to legitimise a "farcical" trial process, and called for a plan to bring him back to Ireland.