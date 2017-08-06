SF calls for government plan to bring Ibrahim Halawa home
06/08/2017 - 07:47:27
There are calls for the Government to outline a plan to bring Ibrahim Halawa home.
Today marks the Dubliner's 31st trial date in Egypt.
Earlier this week, lawyers for the 21-year-old had their first chance to present a defence, but the judge will only reach a verdict after he has heard the cases of almost 500 co-defendants.
Ibrahim Halawa has been in jail since being arrested, as a teenager, at a demonstration in Cairo almost four years ago.
Sinn Féin has said the Government's refusal to intervene serves to legitimise a "farcical" trial process, and called for a plan to bring him back to Ireland.