Sewage spill closes two Dublin beaches

A sewage spill has closed two city beaches in Dublin.

Swimmers have been banned at Dollymount and Sandymount strands.

It is understood heavy rain on Thursday caused sewage to spill into the Liffey which flowed onto Sandymount Strand.

Water samples have been taken and results are expected on Monday.

Labour councillor Dermot Lacey said the beaches were free recreational areas, and should be looked after better.

"It's not beyond the wit of engineers to devise a system that can resolve this problem. It should be a priority," he said.

"Thousands of families that cannot afford to fly off on holidays can afford to go to Dollymount beach, and that should not be denied to them. It's quite frankly wrong."