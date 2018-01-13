Several hospitalised after collision in the North

A number of people have been hospitalised following a road collision in the North.

It happened shortly after 4am on the Lisnevenagh Road in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

It is understood a Vauxhall Vectra was involved in a collision with a horse.

A second vehicle is then believed to have struck the animal.

The PSNI say the horse was killed in the crash, and are appealing for witnesses.

Injuries to the people traveling in the cars are not thought to be life threatening.