Several cars set on fire in Dublin
Several cars have been set alight near Finglas.
Dublin Fire Brigade were called to the scene, off the N2 near Coldwinters.
The fires have now put out, but Gardai are investigating how they started.
Firefighters from B Watch Finglas have just extinguished a number of cars on fire off the N2 near Coldwinters #Dublin #fire #Fingal pic.twitter.com/vaDEQCj4f4— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 5, 2017
