Seven-year-old boy dies following Meath road accident

A seven-year-old boy has died following a traffic accident in Co Meath earlier this month.

The crash involving a truck and a car happened on January 12 on the Kilberry to Nobber Road.

The boy's mother was driving the car and was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, but died later that day.

Gardaí say the boy, who was seriously injured in the accident, passed away today at Temple Street Children's Hospital.