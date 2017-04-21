Seven Sinn Féin members leave party over bullying claims

Seven members of Sinn Féin in Naas have left the party over claims of bullying, intimidation and a toxic and hostile environment.

Naas-based councillor Sorcha O’Neill was one of those who resigned from the party today.

Sinn Féin have issued a statement saying they regret that Mrs O'Neill has decided to leave the party and it is their belief that she was a dedicated and capable member of the team.

Now Independent councillor, Sorcha O' Neill says it was time to leave the party: "I myself, have experienced bullying and hostility and aggression towards myself over the last couple of years, but, when you have members coming to you saying that they are losing sleep.

"The members themselves are distraught and it just came to a head and we made a decision just to leave the party because it is just so unhealthy."