Seven-month-old baby girl dies in 'tragic incident' Tipperary

A seven-month-old baby has died following an incident in county Tipperary.

Gardaí were called to Dundrum village at around 1.30 this afternoon where a baby girl was found unresponsive.

The infant was taken to University Hospital Limerick, but has since been pronounced dead.

It is believed to be a tragic incident.

 
