Seven-month-old baby girl dies in ’tragic incident’ Tipperary
25/05/2017 - 18:23:01
A seven-month-old baby has died following an incident in county Tipperary.
Gardaí were called to Dundrum village at around 1.30 this afternoon where a baby girl was found unresponsive.
The infant was taken to University Hospital Limerick, but has since been pronounced dead.
It is believed to be a tragic incident.
Baby girl dies in Co Tipperary in what gardaí are describing as a 'tragedy' pic.twitter.com/QuLPReKdbE— RTÉ News (@rtenews) May 25, 2017
