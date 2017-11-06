Seven men charged in connection with serious incident in Finglas pub

Seven men have been charged in connection with a serious public order incident in Finglas.

It happened between a large group of men at a pub on Cardifsbridge Road at around 9pm on October 19.

They will appear before Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am tomorrow morning.

Earlier today, Gardaí in Finglas obtained warrants and searched a number of houses.

A number of houses were searched by officers from the local Detective Unit, Drugs Unit and Burglary Response Unit, assisted by the Emergency Response Unit and Armed Support Unit.

Eight men (ranging in ages from 23 to 35 years) were arrested in connection with the incident and detained at Finglas, Blanchardstown, Ballymun and Clondalkin Garda stations under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.