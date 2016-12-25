Seven babies have been born this Christmas morning

It has been a busy Christmas Day at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin.

The hospital has had seven births up to 9am this morning.

The first Christmas baby was Sean Kelly-Murray at 37 minutes past midnight - borne to mum, Paula Kelly and dad, Gary Murray from Parkwest Pointe, in Dublin 12.

Next to arrive at 2.03am was baby Lacey borne to mum Jessica Coughlan and weighing in at 7lbs 9 oz.