Settlement details between Clery's store and SIPTU to be revealed

The details of a settlement between the new owners of Clery's department store and SIPTU are expected to be revealed in the morning.

Natrium Director Deirdre Foley will join former staff in her first press conference since her company bought out the former Dublin landmark in 2015.

SIPTU had objected to planning approval for a major new development at the Clery's site.

Yesterday the union withdrew its objections saying through mediation - organised by the city's Mayor with Natrium Director Deirdre Foley - it was satisfied a resolution had been reached.

Since it's shock closure in June 2015 the Justice for Clery's Workers campaign had been fighting for compensation.

Under law at the time the state was obliged to pay their statutory redundancy of €2m to the 130 staff.

The union would not elaborate on this morning's announcement only to say it would be of benefit to the workers concerned.

All eyes will be on Ms Foley as she addresses the media for the first time since coming to national prominence over the closure of the much loved store.