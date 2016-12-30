Serious crash on M8 in Cork

A serious crash has taken place on the M8 near Rathcormac, Cork.

The incident took place near junction 16, 20km outside Cork city at 11.30am.

It is believed a jeep, driven by an elderly man, went the wrong way up the motorway and crashed into a van.

It is reported that there has been one fatality and another critically injured in the incident.

The injured man had to be cut out of his vehicle and has been taken to Cork University Hospital.

The road is now closed southbound on the M8 and diversions are in place.

All traffic from Dublin to Cork is being diverted at Fermoy and back on at Watergrasshill.
