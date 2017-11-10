Serial child abuser Ronan McCormack jailed for abusing two brothers

A serial child abuser has been jailed for seven years for sexually abusing two brothers in the 1970s.

Ronan McCormack from Cloonloo, Co Sligo is already serving a sentence for abusing five boys when he was a GAA coach in the 1980s.

In his victim impact statement, one of the brothers abused by Ronan McCormack said he grew up feeling like damaged goods. He was 11 when he was first abused in 1972.

He spoke of missed career and relationship opportunities and years of depression and he said he still has vivid nightmares and often wakes up to the smell of his abuser’s body odour.

He was abused between 60 and 100 times at various places in Sligo including his family home, McCormack’s car, a boat and the cinema.

In 2014, McCormack was jailed for almost eight years for grooming and abusing five schoolboy footballers when he was a GAA coach in the 1980s.

Judge Martin Nolan said he was in his 30s when he abused the brothers. He said he should have known better but was clearly unable to control himself.

He then sentenced him to seven years in prison.