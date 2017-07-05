Sentence wait for Fair City’s Zumo Bishop actor for assault

A Fair City star has been remanded on continuing bail pending sentencing for attacking his former partner, writes Tom Tuite.

Patrick Fitzpatrick, 33, who played Carrigstown bad boy Zumo Bishop for six years in the RTE prime-time soap, appeared at Dublin District Court today.

He was told by Judge Deirdre Gearty that sentencing would have to be adjourned. Fitzpatrick's case has to be dealt with by Judge John Lindsay who heard evidence on an earlier date. However, he was not presiding at the court today.

Actor Patrick Fitzpatrick (33), of Hollytree Terrace, Ballymun. Pic: Courtpix.

The actor was told his case will be listed again next week for mention only when it is expected that a date for sentencing can be set.

He did not address the court during the brief hearing today.

Fitzpatrick has entered a guilty plea to assault causing harm to Theresa Gannon at his home at Hollytree Terrace, Ballymun, on September 4, 2015. The charge is under Section Three of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act. The offence, at district court level, can carry a sentence of up to one year.

A medical report on her injuries was furnished to the court at a previous stage.

Fitzpatrick played Fair City gangster Zumo Bishop for six years, from 2007-2013, and briefly reprised the role last year.

His fictional on-screen hard-man alter ego was at the centre of some of programme's biggest stories in recent years.

Fitzpatrick’s other acting credits includes a role in 2013 horror film City of Hate.