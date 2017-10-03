Sentence hearing of former journalist for sexually exploiting child due to go on today

The sentence hearing of a former Irish Times sports journalist for the sexual exploitation and defilement of a child is due to take place this morning in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Tom Humphries, 54, of Corr Castle, Sutton, Dublin pleaded guilty last March to six sexual offences against a girl under the age of 17.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of defilement of a child in Dublin between December 5, 2010 and February 19, 2011 and of four counts of inviting a child to participate in a sexually explicit, obscene or indecent act between January 2010 and March 2011.

This morning Shane Costello SC, prosecuting, told Judge Karen O'Connor that the case is in a position to proceed and the hearing will take an hour to 90 minutes.

Tom Humphries leaving court earlier this year. Photo: Courtpix

He also told the court that this morning the prosecution had received from the defence a substantial bundle of reports and documents by way of mitigation. He said these documents included a letter of apology from Humphries addressed directly to the complainant.

He said that in the past direct contact or perceived direct contact in court with the complainant was viewed as problematic. He asked the court for permission to direct that the victim be allowed sight of the letter in advance of the hearing.

Judge O'Connor asked Mr Costello to ascertain the victim's position on the matter.

Humphries was due to stand trial in relation to three further charges involving a separate girl, but these charges were dropped by the prosecution last June.

At a hearing in July Judge O'Connor adjourned the case to today after hearing that the defence needed more time in order to prepare a report in relation to their client.

These details of his offending will be disclosed at today's hearing.