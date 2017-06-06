Section of Dublin Airport evacuated after office fire
Full flight operations have resumed after a section of Terminal 1 in Dublin Airport was evacuated earlier this morning.
Authorities at the airport ordered the evacuation of Pier 3 after a "small fire" was reported.
Evacuation procedure underway at Dublin airport. pic.twitter.com/CpyGQCjLc8— Colin Joyce (@joycer98) June 6, 2017
Security screening in Terminal 1 was suspended as a precaution, but this has since resumed. Flight operations in Pier 3 have also resumed.
According to Dublin Airport, the fire happened at an office "away from public".
Nobody was injured in the incident.
Got nervous at announcement of fire here in @DublinAirport - all cleared up v quickly, Guards milling around & sniffer dog but all sorted 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/PQD7KLzqvx— Liz Carolan (@LizCarolan) June 6, 2017
