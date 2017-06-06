Section of Dublin Airport evacuated after office fire

Full flight operations have resumed after a section of Terminal 1 in Dublin Airport was evacuated earlier this morning.

Authorities at the airport ordered the evacuation of Pier 3 after a "small fire" was reported.

Security screening in Terminal 1 was suspended as a precaution, but this has since resumed. Flight operations in Pier 3 have also resumed.

According to Dublin Airport, the fire happened at an office "away from public".

Nobody was injured in the incident.
