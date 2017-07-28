Sectarian hate crime probe after car set alight in Co Antrim

A car was set alight during a sectarian hate crime in Co Antrim, police said.

Masked men smashed a window before throwing a device into the vehicle at a home in the Castleview area of Glenarm in the early hours of Friday morning.

PSNI Chief Inspector Simon Ball said the fire spread to a second vehicle.

He added: "We are treating this as a sectarian hate crime, and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation, to contact police at Larne."

