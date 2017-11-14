Secretary General of Department of Justice announces plans to retire

The Secretary General of the Department of Justice, Noel Waters is set to retire next February.

The news was confirmed in a statement from the Department of Justice and Equality:

"The Secretary General notified the Minister formally yesterday that, as he will have shortly served for 40 years, he intends to retire in February. This was noted as a matter of routine at today's Government meeting."

Mr Waters had been acting Secretary General of the department since October 2014.

He was appointed to the position on a permanent basis in October 2016.