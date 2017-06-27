Secondary teachers’ union recommends refusal of new pay deal

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) has recommended that its members reject the new Public Service Pay Agreement.

The secondary teachers’ union says that some of the proposals contained in the draft Agreement would provide some benefits.

However, they also said unequal pay - which is a major issue for its members - will not be eliminated and Croke Park hours will not be reduced.

The INTO and TUI executives have also recommended that their members reject the Agreement.

The ASTI’s Central Executive Council will meet in early autumn to discuss the matter further.