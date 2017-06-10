Secondary teachers hold convention on suspending industrial action

The union representing secondary school teachers is holding a special convention today to discuss whether to suspend its industrial action campaign.

The row between the ASTI and the Government has seen members continue to face a number of disadvantages including lower pay for recent recruits.

Today's convention was called by the ASTI grassroots members who are unhappy with the direction being taken by the leadership.

Because the union never signed up to the Lansdowne Road pay deal, members earn less than colleagues in other unions.

Other issues of concern include a lack of benefits including quicker access to permanent contracts and issues over reform of the Junior Certificate.

It is understood the latest public sector pay deal reached earlier this week is not up for discussion at today's meeting.