Second poll of the year reaffirms Fianna Fáil's lead

Fianna Fáil has opened up a lead on Fine Gael in an opinion poll, for the second time in a week.

The survey for tomorrow's Sunday Business Post has Fianna Fáil on 27%, with Fine Gael on 24%.

This is the first Red C/SBP poll of the year and is comparable to their last poll at the end of November.

Fine Gael drops a point to 24%, as do their coalition partners the Independent Alliance from 4% to 3%.

Fianna Fáil is the winner, going up three points to 27%, which means that following on from last weekend's Sunday Times poll, two surveys now show them with a lead over Fine Gael.

Sinn Féin drop two points to 14%, with non-aligned independents going up 2% to 14%.

Labour are unchanged on 5%, the People Before Profit/Anti-Austerity Alliance drops one to 4%, the Greens go up 1% to 4% and the Social Democrats are unchanged on 4%. Renua goes up 1 point to 1%.

This poll will heap further pressure on Enda Kenny hours after the Taoiseach was forced to put out a statement earlier insisting there would be no coailition with Sinn féin after appearing on Thursday to open the door for such a partnership after the next election.