Second of six complainants returns to witness box in Dr Michael Shine case

A court has heard a man who claims he was "groped and fondled" by a doctor received a €70,000 settlement from the hospital.

Dr Michael Shine of Wellington Road in Dublin 4 is accused of indecently assaulting six boys while he was working at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The second of the six complainants returned to the witness box this morning for his cross-examination.

He claims Dr Michael Shine touched him inappropriately during a check-up in 1972 when he was 17.

Hugh Hartnett, representing Dr. Shine, said his client had no memory of seeing him and he suggested nothing untoward happened to him during that check-up, to which the man replied:

“I’ve waited for 46 years for the day and I’m telling the truth. That man assaulted me. I am 100% certain of that”

He also told the jury he reached a €70,000 out-of-court settlement with Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital but he said there was no admission of liability.

Dr Shine, who’s now 85, is facing eight charges of indecent assault against the six complainants. The offences are alleged to have happened between 1964 and 1991.