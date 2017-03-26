Second man held over Strabane explosive attack aimed at police patrol

A second man has been arrested by police investigating an explosive attack on officers in the North.

Three police officers escaped injury when their patrol was targeted in the Townsend Street area of Strabane, Co Tyrone, on Tuesday night.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's serious crime branch are investigating what they described as the attempted murder of police officers.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in connection with the attack.

Police have been given further time to question a 20-year-old man who was first arrested on Friday.

While detectives have said it was too early to attribute blame, suspicion will again focus on dissident republicans opposed to the peace process.