Second man held over Denis Donaldson murder probe released without charge

A second man arrested as part of investigations into the murder of MI5 agent Denis Donaldson has been released without charge.

Donaldson, a 55-year-old senior Sinn Fein official and close colleague of Gerry Adams, was shot dead at a remote cottage near Glenties, Co Donegal, in 2006 after being exposed as a British spy.

Two men were arrested on Sunday in the county with one man released on Monday afternoon.

A Garda spokesman said a second man, aged in his 30s, was released after being held for about 24 hours.

A file on the investigation related to the second man is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"Investigating gardai are continuing to appeal to anyone with information in relation to this murder to contact them," a spokesman said.

