Searches continue to find missing Rescue 116 crewmen

Searches will continue off the Mayo coast again today for the bodies of missing Rescue 116 crewmen Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith.

All week, Garda dive teams have been working with a specially fitted trawler to map the sea floor where the Coast Guard helicopter crashed last March.

Nothing has been found as yet but the work load and work rate is continuing in hope to find the missing crewmen.

It was revealed earlier this month that a pilot had previously flagged the absence of Black Rock from the onboard warning system four years ago.

You can read the full story here