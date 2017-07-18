Searches continue for Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116

Renewed searches will get underway from 7am this morning around the crash site of the Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116.

The bodies of winchmen Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith have never been recovered.

Local photo journalist Fergus Sweeney says Garda dive teams are joining a Donegal-based fishing trawler which has been fitted with specially designed nets to trawl the sea-floor off the Mayo coast where the helicopter went down.

Mr Sweeney said: "The plan is to return out to the search zone and pick up when where they dropped off yesterday evening.

"This search is ongoing with a trawler and while they are trawling, they are also being backed up by the Garda sub-aqua unit, who are on stand-by, Gardaí from Belmullet garda station.

"Also the local coast guard units are providing shore search teams throughout the day to just throw eyes on the beach."