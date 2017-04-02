Searchers reviewing diving options after successful night using remotely operated vehicle

It is hoped diving can get underway today at the wreckage of Rescue 116, after poor weather hampered efforts yesterday.

Search teams say they want to try move the helicopter to gather information on the whereabouts of the two crewmen who are still missing.

The Air Accident Investigations Unit revealed last night that it doesn't appear there was a mechanical issue with the aircraft.

The Coast Guard's Gerard O'Flynn said: "Well yesterday weather conditions precluded diving operations but we did have a very successful evening of ROV searching which went late on into the night.

"It is a success in that a lot of the previously unsearched area was thoroughly searched.

"Early this morning we are reviewing the options for diving and based on that decision then we will work out a programme for the rest of the day."