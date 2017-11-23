Search underway for missing Galway fisherman

A search is underway for a missing fisherman in Galway Bay.

The alarm was raised yesterday evening when a fishing boat left the Docks in Galway city around 3pm but did not return.

It is believed one man was on board at the time.

Aran Lifeboat was dispatched to the area and recovered the boat last night but no-one was on board.

The Coastguard helicopter and lifeboat crews have resumed a search of the area this morning.