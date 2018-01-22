Search underway for missing Corkman in Thailand

A search is underway in Thailand for an Irishman who’s been missing for around four days.

Anthony O’Sullivan from Mitchelstown in Cork was in Bangkok before he disappeared.

The Department of Foreign Affairs have confirmed they are aware of the situation and are offering help to Mr. O’Sullivan’s family.

It’s one of three searches underway on three continents for missing Irish people.

26-year-old David Higgins from Kerry is among three other kayakers still missing in Ecuador.

A search is also continuing in Vienna in Austria for 21-year-old Ross Hanlon from Athboy in County Meath who was last seen on Friday.