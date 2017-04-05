Search resumes for missing Rescue 116 crewmen

Air Corps and Irish Coast Guard helicopters are today continuing the search off the Mayo coast for missing Rescue 116 crewmen Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby.

Shoreline searches are also taking place later.

The Coast Guard says underwater operations will resume tomorrow near the lighthouse.

Irish Coast Guard spokesman Declan Geoghegan described where they will be looking.

"We'll be extending right up to Donegal Bay, and westwards from there, and looking at the weather, which will be beneficial to us at the weekend, when there'll be an intensive surface search of the area," he said.

"But the important search will be the ROV search around Blackrock."