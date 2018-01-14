Search on for winner of €4.4m Lotto Jackpot
Last night's Lotto Jackpot of €4,434,994 has been won.
The winning ticket was sold in the North West.
Elsewhere, another lucky ticket holder matched five numbers and the bonus to claim €283.274.
The winning numbers are 1, 2, 7, 33, 34, 40 and the bonus was 6.
Lotto Results: Saturday, January 13, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 3
- 5
- 10
- 18
- 20
- 37
- 32
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 28
- 38
- 19
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,434,994
There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the North West.
- 1
- 2
- 7
- 33
- 34
- 40
- 6
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 1
- 20
- 25
- 37
- 41
- 47
- 44
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 1
- 10
- 11
- 22
- 30
- 36
- 15
