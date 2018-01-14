Search on for winner of €4.4m Lotto Jackpot

Last night's Lotto Jackpot of €4,434,994 has been won.

The winning ticket was sold in the North West.

Elsewhere, another lucky ticket holder matched five numbers and the bonus to claim €283.274.

The winning numbers are 1, 2, 7, 33, 34, 40 and the bonus was 6.

Check your tickets here:

Lotto Results: Saturday, January 13, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 10
    • 18
    • 20
    • 37
    • 32



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 28
    • 38
    • 19



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,434,994

    There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the North West.

    • 1
    • 2
    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 40
    • 6



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 1
    • 20
    • 25
    • 37
    • 41
    • 47
    • 44



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 1
    • 10
    • 11
    • 22
    • 30
    • 36
    • 15



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 2
    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 40
    • 6



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 20
    • 25
    • 37
    • 41
    • 47
    • 44



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 10
    • 11
    • 22
    • 30
    • 36
    • 15



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 9
    • 12
    • 14
    • 22
    • 32
    • 37
    • 10



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 17
    • 19
    • 22
    • 29
    • 37
    • 25



KEYWORDS: Lotto

 

