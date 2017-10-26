Search is on for the winner of €7.5m Lotto jackpot
The search is on for the winner of last night's Lotto jackpot.
The jackpot was a whopping €7,545,870
The winning ticket was sold in Easons in Thurles, Co Tipperary.
"We're delighted. The phone hasn't stopped ringing. We're just hoping it was one of our regular customers," said Tom O'Toole from Easons.
The winning numbers are 8, 10, 11, 25, 28, 32 and the bonus ball was 35.
One person in the North also won the top prize in the Lotto Plus 2, scooping €250,000.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 8
- 13
- 26
- 31
- 32
- 39
- 9
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 17
- 23
- 26
- 31
- 34
- 36
Lotto Results - Jackpot €7,545,870
There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot, the winning ticket was sold in the South.
- 8
- 10
- 11
- 25
- 28
- 32
- 35
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 6
- 7
- 11
- 19
- 35
- 44
- 39
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize, the winning ticket was sold in the North.
- 3
- 5
- 7
- 11
- 22
- 32
- 36
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 10
- 11
- 25
- 28
- 32
- 35
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 7
- 11
- 19
- 35
- 44
- 39
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 5
- 7
- 11
- 22
- 32
- 36
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 14
- 28
- 32
- 35
- 39
- 2
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 5
- 23
- 25
- 30
- 37
- 33
