Search is on for the winner of €7.5m Lotto jackpot

Back to Ireland Home

The search is on for the winner of last night's Lotto jackpot.

The jackpot was a whopping €7,545,870

The winning ticket was sold in Easons in Thurles, Co Tipperary.

"We're delighted. The phone hasn't stopped ringing. We're just hoping it was one of our regular customers," said Tom O'Toole from Easons.

The winning numbers are 8, 10, 11, 25, 28, 32 and the bonus ball was 35.

One person in the North also won the top prize in the Lotto Plus 2, scooping €250,000.

Check your tickets here:

Lotto Results: Wednesday, October 25, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 8
    • 13
    • 26
    • 31
    • 32
    • 39
    • 9



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 17
    • 23
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 36



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €7,545,870

    There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot, the winning ticket was sold in the South.

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 25
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 6
    • 7
    • 11
    • 19
    • 35
    • 44
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize, the winning ticket was sold in the North.

    • 3
    • 5
    • 7
    • 11
    • 22
    • 32
    • 36



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 25
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 7
    • 11
    • 19
    • 35
    • 44
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 7
    • 11
    • 22
    • 32
    • 36



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 14
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35
    • 39
    • 2



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 5
    • 23
    • 25
    • 30
    • 37
    • 33



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: lotto

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland