Search is on for the winner of €7.5m Lotto jackpot

The search is on for the winner of last night's Lotto jackpot.

The jackpot was a whopping €7,545,870

The winning ticket was sold in Easons in Thurles, Co Tipperary.

"We're delighted. The phone hasn't stopped ringing. We're just hoping it was one of our regular customers," said Tom O'Toole from Easons.

The winning numbers are 8, 10, 11, 25, 28, 32 and the bonus ball was 35.

One person in the North also won the top prize in the Lotto Plus 2, scooping €250,000.

Check your tickets here: