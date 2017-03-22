Search for Rescue 116: Remotely operated vehicle used in water off Mayo last night

The Coast Guard have said their search efforts to find their missing helicopter are working.

Three crewmen are still missing since the Rescue 116 helicopter crashed off the coast of Mayo on March 14. Captain Dara Fitzpatrick died in the crash and was buried last week.

Poor weather has hampered search efforts but late last night rescuers managed to get a remotely operated vehicle into the water off Mayo to gain a better view of the crash site.

Manager of the Irish Coastguard Declan Geoghegan outlines what happened.

“Late last night we got to deploy the ROV(remotely operated vehicle) just off Blackrock with Granuaile, the naval team and the Marine Institute. The current was quite strong there and we didn’t deploy it for a long period but it proved that the operation is working.”

It comes after the Air Accident Investigation Unit confirmed on Monday the helicopter had struck rocks around Blackrock Island.