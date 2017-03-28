Search for missing Coast Guard crew members continues today in challenging diving conditions

Two weeks after Rescue 116 came down off the County Mayo coast, a major operation is continuing to try and locate two crew members who are still missing.

The remaining missing crew members are winch operator Paul Ormsby and winchman Ciarán Smith.

Efforts have resumed today to examine the area underneath the wreckage of the helicopter.

The operation has four main parts: Searches from the air

The water's surface

The shoreline

Underwater

Coastguard spokesman Gerard O'Flynn says dive crews are battling spring tide conditions.

"Somebody described it as trying to dive on a flag mast where a flag is flying at full speed in strong winds," O'Flynn said. "It is very challenging diving conditions when you are at the max of what you call a spring tide."