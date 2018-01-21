Search for Irish man missing in Austria moves to river near nightclub where he was last seen

Update 1.43pm: Search teams in Austria are continuing their search for a missing Irishman this afternoon.

River searches have been taking place in Vienna for the past three hours for Ross Hanlon from Athboy in County Meath.

The 21 year college student was last seen on Friday when he was out with friends in the Austrian capital.

Katharina Weinmann of Austrian TV Station O.R.F revealed the search has moved to a river located close to where Mr Hanlon was last seen.

"Ross left a nightclub at 2am ... a nightclub which is next to a river.

"Today, for the last three and half hours, they have been searching for him by boat"

Um 19.00 Uhr berichten wir in #wienheute über die verzweifelte Suche nach einem 21-jährigen Studenten aus Irland, Ross Hanlon. Aber es gibt auch was Erfreuliches: #tratschenmitbudgen geht in die zweite Runde mit Star-Woman Gerda #Rogers. pic.twitter.com/NjEq4BZDLj — KathiWeinmann (@KathiWeinmann) January 20, 2018

Earlier: Search for Irish man missing in Austria continues

The family of a young Irishman missing in Austria has turned to social media for help.

A picture of Ross Hanlon from Athboy in County Meath is being circulated on Facebook with an appeal for anyone with information, to get in touch with either the Irish or Austrian authorities.

The 21 year old was last seen in Vienna in the early hours of Friday morning.

Katharina Weinmann is covering the search for Austrian TV Station O.R.F.

She said Ross had travelled to Vienna with friends but got separated after a night out.