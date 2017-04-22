Search efforts to locate two missing crew of Rescue 116 to step up a gear this weekend

Efforts to locate two missing crew of Rescue 116 will step up a gear this weekend.

A significant dive operation will take place - with over 100 divers traveling to Mayo to aid in the operation.

It is over a month since the Coast Guard helicopter crashed on Blackrock Island.

Captains Dara Fitzpatrick and Mark Duffy have since been recovered and laid to rest however Winchmen Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith remain at sea.
