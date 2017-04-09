Search continues for missing crew of Rescue 116 helicopter

The RNLI says they are grateful to the civilians who joined rescue teams for yesterday's massive sea search off Mayo and Donegal.

Over 100 boats were out yesterday searching an area from Achill to Aranmore island for Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby.

There is still no trace of the missing men, but the RNLI's Gareth Morrison says a huge area has been covered and shore searches will continue today.

"Searches will remain ongoing, be it from the shore, and any vessel that's in the area during the day time will be asked to keep a sharp look out and reporting anything they see to the Coast Guard," he said.