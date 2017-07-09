Search continues for Ireland's €29m EuroMillions jackpot winner

The National Lottery today appealed to all its players to check their tickets to see if they are the lucky Irish winner of Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot, worth almost €29m.

It has not yet been revealed in what part of the country the winning ticket was sold, but that hasn’t stopped speculation as to who the winner is.

This is the 11th win in Ireland of the EuroMillions jackpot since it started in 2004, and brings to over €1bn Irish EuroMillions winnings.

The winning numbers are 11, 20, 35, 37, 45 and the bonus numbers are 3 and 6.

National Lottery chief executive, Dermot Griffin, said today it is very important that people check their tickets to see if they have won this life- changing amount.

“This is an incredible amount of money to win,” he said.

“We have no idea if it is one player or a syndicate but we are delighted to have another Irish winner of EuroMillions. We urge all of our players to check their tickets to see if their numbers have come up.”

“If somebody out there has discovered they are the winner we advise them to stay calm. Winning this amount can be a huge shock. Make sure you get good legal and financial advice, and contact the National Lottery as soon as possible and we will guide you through the claims process and will give any support you need.”

“It is also important that if you do have the golden ticket to keep it safe. This is a valuable piece of paper.”

The most recent Irish EuroMillions Jackpot winner was a Dublin work syndicate who shared a gigantic €88.5m jackpot in January 2017.

The lucky 10 - Irish EuroMillions winners to date

1. July 2005: Dolores McNamara from Limerick, was Ireland’s first and biggest EuroMillions winner scooping over €115m.

2. July 2008: A lucky ticket bought in Carrick-on-Suir in Co. Tipperary won a player €15m jackpot.

3. June 2009: A family syndicate shared the jackpot with a British winner, taking home over €29.4m.

4. June 2013: A winning ticket sold in Beaumount, Dublin, shared a jackpot worth over €93m.

5. September 2013: A young man from the South East shared a jackpot of over €25m with a player in Spain, taking home over €12.8m.

6. April 2014: A jackpot prize worth €15m was claimed on a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

7. September 2014: An €86.7m jackpot was won by a syndicate from Dublin (private). The ticket was sold in Centra, Ballybrack, Co Dublin.

8. January 2016: A syndicate of friends won over €66m, splitting the jackpot of €132,376,632. The ticket was sold in Eason’s store, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow.

9. July 2016: 22 colleagues from Dublin Bus won the €23.8m. The ticket was sold in O’Hanlon’s Portarlington.

10. January 2017: A Dublin work syndicate claimed the €88.5m EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co Dublin.