Seanad to consider rent caps

Independent members of the Seanad will hold the balance of power today, in the final debate on rent caps.

The Seanad will consider the caps during its final meeting of this term.

The Seanad has technically already passed the Housing and Residential Tenancies Bill going before it today.

But the laws behind the rent caps were only added later by the Dail, and so the changes have to go back to the Seanad for final approval.

And that means the fate of the bill is outside the government's hands.

Fianna Fail will abstain in today's votes, in line with their deal with Fine Gael last week.

That means the bill comes down to 46 senators - with only 19 from Fine Gael, and with 13 belonging to opposition parties.

It means the legislation can't be passed until its get the support of the independent senators, and that is far from guaranteed.

But there is a high price for the senators - if they say no, they'll delay the bill by three months, and face the blame for tenants whose rent goes up in the meantime.