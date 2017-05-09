Seanad returns after 26-day Easter break

The Seanad returns today after a 26-day Easter break.

But the House's leaders are defending its workload, claiming there are too few bills for it to consider.

The only Seanad business in the last month has been two meetings of its subcommittee on Brexit.

The leader of the House, Fine Gael's Jerry Buttimer, says there is no question of the Seanad holding up any bills sent its way.

"We've passed all bills that have come to us, we've sat longer, we've sat at different times, to facilitate the Housing Bill or other pieces of legislation," he said.