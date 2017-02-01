Seanad expected to pass Bill to apologise to gay men convicted of homosexuality

The Government looks set to apologise to gay men who were convicted of sexual offences before laws on homosexuality were decriminalised in 1993.

Just a day after the UK pardoned thousands of gay men, the Seanad will debate a Labour Party Bill to exonerate and apologise to men here.

The Government says it will not oppose the legislation.

Labour Senator Ged Nash said: "We think this is an important step in terms of reckoning with our past and moving on. It won't undo the damage, but I think it is a very important step that the Labour Party will make on behalf of the State.

"We are hopeful that the Government will accept this legislation."

