Sean Fitzpatrick's trial hears multi-million euro loans approved by Anglo

The jury in Sean Fitzpatrick’s trial has been hearing about multi-million euro loans approved by Anglo Irish Bank to him in 2006 and 2007.

Its former CEO is accused of misleading auditors Ernst & Young between 2002 and 2007 about these loans.

He is also accused of providing false statements to the same auditors.

The jury heard his loan portfolio with the former bank was €1.5m in May 2006, but that it rose to €75m in the twelve months that followed.

Mr. Fitzpatrick is facing 27 charges under the Companies Act. He denies them all.