Sean Fitzpatrick formally acquitted at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court

Former Anglo Irish Bank CEO Sean Fitzpatrick has been formally acquitted in front of a jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

It follows yesterday’s decision by Judge John Aylmer to direct the jury to acquit because of the shortcomings in the prosecution’s evidence.

Mr. Fitzpatrick had denied misleading Anglo’s auditors and furnishing false information to same in relation to multi-million euro loans.

He thanked Judge Aylmer after being told he was now free to go.