Scientists reconstruct face of Tudor Dubliner whose skeleton was found on College Green

The face of a male skeleton found outside Trinity College during Luas Cross City works in 2014, has been digitally reconstructed.

Scientists believe he grew up in Dublin during the Tudor period, ie the 15th and 16th centuries, and was a poor man who worked manually.

A montage of images of the skeleton that was found during Luas works near Trinity College in 2014

There was evidence he was from the poorer end of society as there were signs of malnourishment and manual labour.

He was extremely well preserved which allowed scientists to build a digital image of his face using soft tissue and skin samples.

Head of Archaeology and Heritage at Transport Infrastructure Ireland, Ronan Swan, says they were able to construct a profile of the man.

The digital facial reconstruction of the Tudor Dubliner. (Liverpool John Moore’s University for Rubicon Heritage Services Ltd)

Mr Swan said: "He was approximately five feet six inches in height, so he would have been a little bit below the average.

"We can also say that he lived a tough life, at the time dying between the age of 25 and 35 would have been still quite young to die, and that would indicate again that he would have lead a hard life."