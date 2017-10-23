Schools will have to find alternative arrangements for pupils who opt out of religious studies
Schools will be forced to find alternative arrangements for pupils who want to opt out of religious studies.
Almost half of all second-level schools will be affected by the new rules which are due by the end of the year.
The Education Department insists that it is no longer acceptable for pupils who do not want to be taught religion to stay in the classroom during this time.
Some schools have defended the move, saying they do not have enough staff to supervise other activities.
