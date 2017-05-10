Schoolboy airlifted to hospital after alleged assault

A 16-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after he was allegedly assaulted in Co Clare this afternoon.

It is understood the teenager was on his lunch break from a school in Ennistymon when he was set upon by two students believed to be from a different school.

The injured boy suffered a head injury after he was knocked to the ground. However, the emergency services were not immediately notified.

The schoolboy was taken to a local medical centre where his condition began to deteriorate. An ambulance was called to the centre.

After being assessed by paramedics, it was decided that the boy should be transported to hospital as soon as possible. The Emergency Aeromedical Service air ambulance was requested airlift the injured teenager to University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí in Ennistymon are investigating the incident and have appealed for witnesses.

A spokesman said they wished to speak to anyone who witnessed the alleged assault or who was in the Monastery Road area of the town between 1pm and 2pm today to contact them on 065 7072180.