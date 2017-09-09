School invites Education Minister to visit them in five-year 'temporary' accommodation

Parents from the Ballinteer Educate Together school in Dublin say they have invited Minister Richard Bruton to visit their "temporary" building - but he has not responded to them.

It is now over 100 days since they marched on the Dáil demanding action over a five-year wait for a new school.

"So, it's been 101 days since the children and parents of Ballinteer Educate Together had a protest march outside Dáil Éireann to ask Minister Richard Bruton when our school planning application is going to be resubmitted," said spokesperson is Laragh Havelin.

"Because we've been waiting for our school for five years now, and we have no further progress on when it's going to be started."

An online petition calling for the new school has gathered more than 1,300 signitures.