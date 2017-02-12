Scandinavian winds bring raw gusts and cool temperatures

Scandinavian winds have been bringing in cold temperatures in the past week.

According to Met Éireann, cold east to north-easterly winds will continue throughout today as scattered showers turn heavier towards the evening.

Sleet and snow is expected on higher ground and rain will be persistent across lower areas.

Rain, sleet, and snow will die away in most places overnight but southern areas can expect heavier showers.

Temperatures will fall between 1 and 3 degrees Celsius overnight with some frost arriving in the early hours.

Fresh to strong easterly winds will be across the country tomorrow but Met Éireann reports it will be a mostly dry day.

Sunny spells are to arrive, especially in the North, and temperatures will begin to rise reaching highs of between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to rise in time for Valentine's Day on Tuesday as winds calm.