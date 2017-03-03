Scale of Brexit 'isn't registering' in Ireland, says Bertie Ahern

Bertie Ahern is warning the scale of Brexit has not been recognised here.

The former Taoiseach said that, in his view, the reality of how much Ireland will be affected does not seem to have sunk in here just yet.

Mr Ahern said he is particularly concerned about the impact on our agriculture sector.

He also said that the elections in Northern Ireland appear to have distracted us.

"Now in fairness the Taoiseach was out meeting all the right people last week and yesterday, so I give him credit for that," he said.

"But I think the scale of Brexit still isn't registering to the extent that it should here.

"The hard reality is - I know the Irish economy is doing well and it's been great - [but] 45% of our food exports go to Britain.

"That's a huge amount, that's the area where tariffs are."