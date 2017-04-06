'Save Cork City' urge public to make views known to OPW before tomorrow's deadline

A group opposed to a controversial flood relief scheme proposed for Cork city is urging the public to make their views known.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has imposed a deadline of tomorrow for submissions on the issue.

The River Lee is 90km long, but the proposal only deals with the final 20km.

Civil Engineer Fergal O'Mahony from the group 'Save Cork City' explains why the scheme is wholly inadequate and will not resolve flooding.

"The OPW have produced findings after seven years of study, which we believe are extremely limited and do not explore all options to the best possibilities for the city," he said.

"The river is 90km long, and they've only looked at the last 20km.

"There is a flood risk to the city from the existing dam and there is limited efforts made in the report to try to alieviate this problem."